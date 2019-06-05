Muggy conditions persist in Delhi

Sweltering conditions prevailed in the national capital Wednesday, with the crossing the 42-degree mark in some parts of the city.

The Safdarjung Observatory, which provides official figures for the city, recorded a high of 42.5 degrees, two notches more than normal, and a low of 29.8 degrees Celsius.

High humidity levels, oscillating between 31 and 65 percent, added to the woes of people.

The stations at Ayanagar and Palam recorded the maximum temperature at 44.6 degrees Celsius.

"Temperatures have increased by a few degrees over the last two days as the effect of easterly winds has subsided," IMD's forecasting chief said.

The weatherman predicted a partly cloudy sky Thursday. There's a possibility of a thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and winds gusting up to 40 kilometers per hour.

The maximum and minimum are likely to hover around 42 and 30 degrees Celsius.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)