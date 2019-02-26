Eight mini gun factories busted in Munger; 8 held

Police have busted eight illegal mini gun factories in Bihar's district and arrested eight persons, a said Tuesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by Mufassil police station SHO raided Tikarampur riverine and busted eight mini gun factories on Monday night and arrested eight persons with arms and various equipment to manufacture arms, of Police, said here.

Five partially-made pistols, two country made pistols, 6 cartridges of .315 bore, one magazine and various equipment to manufacture gun were seized from the eight mini gun factories located at various places in and around Tikarampur, the SP said.

An FIR was lodged against eight persons under Arms Act on Tuesday, the SP added.

