Elaborate security arrangements for Republic Day function

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Saturday's Republic Day function here, in view of the boycott call by the NGO Coordination Committee, a senior police officer said Friday.
The officer told PTI that armed policemen with complete anti-riot gears would be deployed in around the Assam Rifles ground, the venue where Mizoram Governor Kummanam Rajasekharan is to address the Republic Day official function at 8 AM on Saturday.
A thick security blanket has been thrown around the Assam Rifles ground, he said.
The NGO Coordination Committee, an umbrella body of civil societies and student associations gave the boycott call in protest against the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill.
Negotiations between the state government and the NGO Coordination Committee was on even on Friday as the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), conglomerate of 16 major churches was also invited by the government to make appeals to the civil societies, the officer said.
