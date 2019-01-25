Elaborate security arrangements for Republic Day function

Elaborate security arrangements have been made for Saturday's function here, in view of the call by the NGO Coordination Committee, a senior police said Friday.

The told that armed policemen with complete anti-riot gears would be deployed in around the Assam Rifles ground, the venue where Kummanam Rajasekharan is to address the official function at 8 AM on Saturday.

A thick security blanket has been thrown around the Assam Rifles ground, he said.

The NGO Coordination Committee, an umbrella body of civil societies and student associations gave the call in protest against the proposed Citizenship Amendment Bill.

Negotiations between the and the NGO Coordination Committee was on even on Friday as the Mizoram Kohhran Hruaitute Committee (MKHC), conglomerate of 16 major churches was also invited by the government to make appeals to the civil societies, the said.

