IndiGo to start direct flights to Istanbul from Mar 20

will start daily direct flights from the national capital to from March 20.

would be the first Indian to fly to and would be the 16th international destination for the budget carrier, the said in the release

IndiGo, which is India's largest carrier in terms of domestic market share, would operate daily non-stop flights between and from March 20, with A321 aircraft, the release said.

Bookings are open for the Istanbul flight with promotional return fare starting at Rs 23,999, the release said.

"The new flights are designed to cater to business and leisure travellers who are constantly on the lookout for new and affordable flying options," it said.

The airline's said Istanbul is one the most attractive tourist cities in the world and the gateway from into

"Istanbul holds immense potential for IndiGo, and this launch is part of organic expansion within for us, as we complement our domestic network with international connectivity," he added.

With a fleet of more than 200 planes, operates over 1,300 daily flights. It connects 52 domestic destinations and 15 international destinations.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)