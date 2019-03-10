Election observer shot dead in southeast Nigeria: Police

A local election observer was killed by on Saturday in southeast Nigeria's state, police said.

"The man was a monitoring the gubernatorial and house of assembly election," a who did not want to be named, told AFP.

"He was hit by fired by a to disperse a group of protesters," he said.

The said the protesters were pushing for the postponement of Saturday's gubernatorial poll to give more time for Ayogu Eze, the candidate of the All Progressives (APC) to campaign.

Eze who has been facing a legal challenge to his nomination, was only cleared to run by the court on Thursday.

Eze's supporters insisted the election should be delayed so that he would have enough time to canvass for votes.

also confirmed the killing.

At least 10 people were reportedly killed in election-related violence across during Saturday's polls.

Two weeks ago, 53 people were killed during the vote.

won a second term after defeating his main challenger Atiku Abubakar, of the opposition with almost four million votes.

Abubakar has rejected the results, alleging rigging.

