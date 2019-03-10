Missing Italian, British climbers found dead on Pak's 'killer mountain'

The bodies of two mountaineers from the UK and were found Saturday in northern Pakistan, nearly two weeks after the duo went missing while trying to climb in Gilgit-Baltisitan region, the Italian said Saturday.

Italian national Daniele Nardi, 42, and Tom Ballard, a 30-year-old Briton, went missing on February 24 as they climbed the mountain, which at 8,125 metres (26,660 feet) is the world's ninth-highest peak. is also known as the "killer mountain".

Italian to Stefano Pontecorvo tweeted that the bodies of the two men had been identified from aerial photos. "It hurts to announce that the search is officially over," he wrote.

"The have confirmed that the silhouettes spotted... at about 5,900 meters are those of Daniele and Tom," he tweeted.

Ballard and Nardi were attempting a new route on the Mummery Rib, a steep and dangerous avalanche-prone area on the peak.

The pair had lost contact with the base camp, prompting a search by other fellow mountaineers in collaboration with the Army, said of Alpine Club of Pakistan, which organises and other mountain-related adventure activities.

The search was interrupted by bad weather. It also got delayed because rescue teams were forced to wait for permission to send up a helicopter after closed its airspace on Wednesday amid escalating tensions with following the Pulwama attack.

Haidri also shared a message sent by Nardi's family on the tragic occasion.

"We are devastated by pain; we inform you that Daniele and Tom's researches are completed. Part of them will remain forever at Nanga Parbat," the family said.

Nardi had attempted to scale in winter several times.

Ballard was the son of British Alison Hargreaves, the first woman to scale alone and without bottled oxygen. She died in 1995 at the age of 33 while descending K2, the second highest peak in the world.

