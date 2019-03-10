South Africa's support post Pulwama indicative of special relationship with India: Outgoing envoy

Describing as a great friend of India, outgoing Indian High has said its support in the wake of the terror attack is indicative of their "special relationship".

Kamboj, who has been appointed as to Bhutan, said unanimously accepted a motion which not only expressed solidarity with India, but also placed the onus firmly on to address the issue of terrorism.

In my interactions with members of the South African government, organisations and people from all walks of life in recent weeks, there's been nothing but robust support for India, told in an interview.

Although the attack was condemned globally as an act of terrorism, the was one of the few that specifically identified it as originating in Pakistan, calling on the government there to find and take action against the perpetrators of this dastardly attack", she said.

His Majesty wrote directly to Narendra Modi, calling on him to continue to get rid of such evils in society'," the 1987-batch said.

Among others who decried the terror attack was Ela Gandhi, granddaughter of Mahatma Gandhi, who runs the Gandhi Settlement in

Even South African media and the public through their candle light vigils across the country sent out a clear message that no country should harbour organisations which promote terrorism. There was also concern expressed in many circles that if this could happen in today, it could be anywhere else in the world tomorrow, she said.

Kamboj, who has also served in as in Cape Town, said: being the chief guest at celebrations in January this year and initiatives to grow trade and industry between and including the resolution of a long-outstanding impasse with Defence conglomerate was also something very special."



The friendship between and South Africa has definitely grown greatly in these past two years, and I have no doubt that my successor will continue to build on that, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)