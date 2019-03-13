Elephant carcasses found in Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary

Two elephant carcasses, in a highly decomposed state, were recovered from in Odisha's district, forest officials said Wednesday.

The carcasses of two female elephants, aged between 25 and 30 years, were spotted by forest guards on patrol near Balichua in the reserve forest on Tuesday, of Forest, Kuldiha, Laxman Pradhan said.

He said the pachyderms appeared to have died from some disease. However, the exact reason of their death would be known only after the post-mortem report is issued.

A team of forest officials, along with vaterinary doctors, have visited the site.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)