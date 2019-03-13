Elephant carcasses found in Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  Balasore (Odisha) 

Two elephant carcasses, in a highly decomposed state, were recovered from Kuldiha Wildlife Sanctuary in Odisha's Balasore district, forest officials said Wednesday.

The carcasses of two female elephants, aged between 25 and 30 years, were spotted by forest guards on patrol near Balichua in the reserve forest on Tuesday, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Kuldiha, Laxman Pradhan said.

He said the pachyderms appeared to have died from some disease. However, the exact reason of their death would be known only after the post-mortem report is issued.

A team of forest officials, along with vaterinary doctors, have visited the site.

First Published: Wed, March 13 2019. 12:45 IST

