Emami to deepen focus on international markets in FY20

Emami Ltd would focus on the international markets in the current fiscal through differently positioned products, MD Sushil Goenka has said.

"We will deepen our focus on the international markets... We are launching differently positioned products and revamped the logistics system to distribute them wider and deeper," he said in the company's latest annual report.

He said the FMCG major would continue to strengthen the promoter-professional framework. "While the promoters help chart out a strategic direction, the professional will address day-to-day operations," Goenka said.

Emami said it is optimistic on the outlook for 2019- 20.

"With trade channels regaining vitality in the wake of GST implementation, the global trade scenario showing improvement... the company was poised to capitalise in the current fiscal," it said in the report.

The company is keen grow revenues from key global markets and expects to capitalise on the Sri Lankan market through a manufacturing facility, Emami said.

"The company's key markets include the Middle East and North Africa, SAARC, CIS and the EU nations," the annual report added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)