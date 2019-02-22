Eminem not happy with Netflix over 'The Punisher' cancellation

Veteran is upset with for cancelling "The Punisher".

has cancelled all Marvel shows ending their six-year partnership. "The Punisher" was among the most recent shows to be laid off after two seasons.

The Oscar-winning hip hop artiste took to to protest the February 18 cancellation of the Jon Bernthal-led vigilante series.

"Dear Netflix, Regarding your cancellation of 'The Punisher', you are blowing it!! Sincerely, Marshall," wrote in all caps on

had already cancelled "Iron Fist", "Luke Cage", and "Daredevil" after the release of their most recent seasons. The still-upcoming third season of "Jessica Jones" will mark Marvel's last release on the streaming giant.

The decision comes as prepares to launch its own streaming service, Disney+ later this year.

