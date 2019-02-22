/ -- Corporation ( / 000063.SZ), a major international provider of telecommunications, enterprise and consumer solutions for the mobile Internet, today announced detailed updates on the showcase of its latest commercial development of end-to-end technologies at Mobile (MWC) 2019, which will commence on February 25, 2019. It will also share insights and showcase its best business practices in the exploration of new services and collaboration with global operators on network deployment.

During MWC, will also unveil its first flagship device which is scheduled to roll-out in the European and Chinese markets in the first half of 2019. ZTE's latest will also be introduced, reinforcing ZTE's ongoing commitment to delivering unprecedented user experiences for young consumers around the world. Other exciting technical demonstrations include 5G Indoor Customer Premises Equipment (CPE), ( IoT), Internet of Vehicles (IoV) and Mobile (MBB) solutions.

In alignment with the theme of this year's event, 'Intelligent Connectivity', will also highlight its end-to-end intelligent minimalist networks, featuring full service enablement and biosphere construction, superior performance, minimal architecture, as well as intelligent and agile fully converged 5G Radio Access Network (RAN).

In addition, ZTE will also showcase its solution which deploys serialized Defined by their high integration, high performance, multi-frequency and multi-mode capabilities, these products are designed for operators that are ready to undertake their 5G commercial developments. The solution simplifies deployment, reducing costs while increasing efficiency. Leveraging Service-based Architectures (SBA), ZTE's industry-first 5G Common solution supports the full access and convergence of 2G/3G/4G/5G/fixed networks as well as R15 SA and NSA, enabling the implementation of the architecture in one single step.

ZTE is primed and ready for the full commercial development of 5G. The company has completed the world's first 5G mobile terminal-based end-to-end 5G service site verification, solidifying its position at the forefront of As a in this field, ZTE remains committed to working with industry partners for the construction of a more open ecosystem by promoting 5G commercial deployment and establishing network security and

"With end-to-end advantages in technology, ZTE is dedicated to creating a characterized by supreme abundant 5G services, supreme intelligent 5G O&M and supreme simple 5G deployment for operators in the 5G era," said Ms. Cui Li, of "With a series of commercial products that can support all (RAT) and all scenarios, ZTE will be able to build simple and converged networks for operators worldwide. Empowered by (AI), ZTE is leveraging ubiquitous intelligence to build an ultra-smart on-demand with unprecedented improvements in network performance and efficiency."



Comprehensive lineup of ZTE solutions at MWC 2019 ZTE is uniquely positioned to fully support the global 5G commercialization process with its comprehensive suite of end-to-end solutions that help operators build simple At MWC, the company will share practical experience gained from 5G deployment and management with operators to fully demonstrate the commercial capabilities of Standalone (SA) and Non-standalone (NSA) networks. These will include:



A live broadcast of ZTE's combined 5G and Multi-access Edge Computing (MEC) solution for sports venues and stadiums. The audience will witness a low latency, multiple-angle instant replay audio-visual experience in action.

An outline of ZTE's cloud (VR) applications, personalized designs, and with large bandwidth, low latency and high reliability.

A performance by a 5G-based robot which is connected remotely to its operator via a live 5G network, featuring real-time control, down to the millisecond, and culminating in the presentation of a man-machine dance.

On Monday, February 25, from 3pm to 7pm CET, ZTE and GSMA will co-host the 2019 5G Summit in Hall 8, where industry guests and partners will discuss the shaping of the future of 5G through the deployment of and the innovation of the business model.

At the forefront of 5G with ZTE The first step in constructing a is the selection of transport The three key application scenarios of 5G will determine the direction of innovation in terms of improvements and upgrades to the network infrastructure. To lay the foundation for the 5G era, ZTE has invested heavily in multiple levels of network infrastructure:



5G transport technologies: ZTE's full-scenario is ready for commercialization and is equipped with leading technologies covering forwarding latency, network slicing, ultra-high accuracy, clock synchronization and so on.

Optical networks: ZTE has greatly improved the transmission performance of networks by beyond 100G and the deployment of its patented It is also the only manufacturer that can deliver up to 200G without regeneration in the backbone Wavelength-Division Multiplexing (WDM) network. The next-generation flagship optical access platform, TITAN, equipped with the highest level of capability and integration, leads the industry in intergenerational integration, fixed mobile convergency and ICT convergence. It is also leveraged to simplify and optimize end-user experience.

Content networks: ZTE continues to take the lead in integrating Content Delivery Network (CDN) technology, with global system capacity exceeding 100 million users, while innovation in 5G architecture supports the continuous evolution of and new business scenarios. ZTE is committed to building a 5G ecosystem and addressing any technical challenges that emerge during the transition by providing end-to-end solutions: from chipset, technologies and serialized end-to-end products, to network convergence, long-term evolution (LTE), applications and 5G application exploration. In collaboration with ZTE, operators will be able to realize an ultra-simple, supremely that delivers positive, incomparable 5G experience.

About ZTE



ZTE is a provider of advanced systems, mobile devices, and to consumers, carriers, companies and public sector customers. As part of ZTE's strategy, the company is committed to providing customers with integrated end-to-end innovations to deliver excellence and value as the and sectors converge. Listed in the stock exchanges of Hong Kong and (H share stock code: / A share stock code: 000063.SZ), ZTE's products and services are sold to over 500 operators in more than 160 countries. ZTE commits 10 per cent of its annual revenue to research and development and has leadership roles in international standard-setting organizations. ZTE is committed to corporate social responsibility and is a member of the For more information, please visit

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)