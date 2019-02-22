2019 general elections could be world's most expensive: expert

The upcoming in will be the most expensive in Indian history and perhaps one of the most expensive ever held in any democratic country, a US-based expert has said.

The Commission of is soon expected to announce its schedule for the polls to be held to elect 543 members of the

"The combined US presidential and in 2016 cost USD 6.5 billion. If the 2014 elections cost an estimated USD 5 billion, there is little doubt the 2019 will easily surpass that making India's elections the world's most expensive," Milan Vaishnav, senior fellow and Program at the think-tank told

"The uncertainty associated with the coming polls suggest a narrowing gap between the BJP and the opposition only provides more fodder for an arms race in spending," he said.

Vaishnav has emerged as an authoritative voice on Indian elections, in particular the funding aspects of it, over the years.

"While the outcome of the next is up in the air, one attribute about it is already well known: it will be the most expensive in Indian history and perhaps one of the most expensive ever held in any democratic society," Vaishnav wrote in an op-ed for Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, a top American think-tank.

Noting that the 2014 costed USD 5 billion, Vaishnav said it was not inconceivable that overall expenditure will double again this year.

"The exorbitant cost of Indian elections has become a cardinal fact of the Indian political economy that is widely acknowledged and lamented including by politicians and their donors. But it is not simply the material outlays that grab one's attention, it is the manner in which the money flows," he said.

Vaishnav rued that in there is virtually zero transparency when it comes to political contributions.

It is next to impossible to either identify who has donated money to a or party or to figure out from where a has obtained his or her campaign funds, he said.

Very few donors are willing to disclose their political giving for fear of retribution should their preferred party not come to power, he noted.

The system of electoral bond, brought in by the current government, has not helped either, he argued.

The system lacks transparency, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)