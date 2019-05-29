Eminent artist Benu Mishra dies

-
Eminent artist Benu Mishra died at his residence in Kahilipara area here on Wednesday, his family said.
He was 80.
Mishra who was ailing for the last few days was this morning taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.
Hailing from Barpeta district, Mishra had studied art at Shantiniketan in West Bengal under sculptor and painter Ramkinkar Baij, they said.
Credited with moulding modern visual art in the state through his artistic vision, Mishra had settled down in Guwahati in 1946 and began his pursuits into the various art forms of painting, sculpture, sketches, graphic design and cartoons.
