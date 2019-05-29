JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Iran 'almost certainly' behind ship attacks off UAE: Bolton

Book takes a culinary journey across the Islamic world
Business Standard

Eminent artist Benu Mishra dies

Press Trust of India  |  Guwahati 

Eminent artist Benu Mishra died at his residence in Kahilipara area here on Wednesday, his family said.

He was 80.

Mishra who was ailing for the last few days was this morning taken to hospital where he was declared brought dead, they said.

Hailing from Barpeta district, Mishra had studied art at Shantiniketan in West Bengal under sculptor and painter Ramkinkar Baij, they said.

Credited with moulding modern visual art in the state through his artistic vision, Mishra had settled down in Guwahati in 1946 and began his pursuits into the various art forms of painting, sculpture, sketches, graphic design and cartoons.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, May 29 2019. 13:40 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements