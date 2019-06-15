Enact strict laws to protect doctors, says Goa minister

Health Minister Vishwajit Saturday demanded stringent laws to protect doctors and other medical staff against violence.

The medical fraternity across the country have been protesting after two doctors were seriously injured in an assault by relatives of a patient who died in Nil Ratan Sircar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata earlier this week.

On Friday, doctors in several parts of the country, including Goa, had held protests marches on a call given by the

Condemning any form of violence, especially against medical professionals in the country, the IMA had launched a four-day nationwide protest from Friday and called for a strike on June 17 with withdrawal of non-essential health services.

The apex medical body also wrote to Union Home Minister over their demands regarding safety of doctors in hospitals.

"I stand by the decision of the IMA. We will be calling on the Union health ministry seeking laws to protect doctors and medical professionals from violence. Doctors save human lives and do not deserve to be treated barbarically," said

Meanwhile, Saturday asked states to consider enacting specific legislation for protecting doctors and medical professionals from any form of violence.

