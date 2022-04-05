Encouraged by India's effort to diversify its military articles: Pentagon

-
ALSO READ
Decades of efforts by US Defence dept fail to stamp out bias, extremism
Sanctions on Russia unlikely to trouble defence sector: Niti Aayog member
Budget 2022: Will 68% earmarking boost indigenous defence manufacturing?
US providing Ukraine $300 mn more in military equipment to fight Russia
Nepal Army expresses grief over demise of General Bipin Rawat
-
The United States is encouraged by Indian efforts to diversify the purchase of its military or defense articles, the Pentagon has said.
It, however, also expressed concerns over the decision of New Delhi to purchase the S-400 missile defense system from Russia.
We have been very clear with our Indian partners about our concerns over this purchase and encouraging them, as we urge many others not to purchase Russian equipment, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters at a news conference on Monday.
We remain encouraged by India's continued diversification of their defense equipment over just the past decade. So, we will continue to have that conversation with India's needs, he said in response to a question.
We have made it very clear to India about our concern on this particular purchase, he said when asked about India's decision in this regard.
In October 2018, India had signed a USD 5 billion deal with Russia to buy five units of the S-400 air defence missile systems, despite a warning from the then Trump administration that going ahead with the contract might invite US sanctions.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU