PV sales down 1.87 pc at 2,80,125 units in January

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined for the third month in a row in January, dropping 1.87 per cent, as manufacturers continued to reduce inventory at dealers following a tepid festive season sales, according to SIAM.

As per data released by the (SIAM) Friday, sales in January stood at 2,80,125 units last month as against 2,85,467 units in the same month last year.

Domestic were also down for the third consecutive month, declining 2.65 per cent to 1,79,389 units as compared to 1,84,264 units in January 2018.

"Stock correction by manufacturers continued in January to cut inventory that were piled up during the festive period, which saw sluggish sales," SIAM told

He, however, said was better than wholesale in January, and the industry expects demand to grow in the remaining two months of the fiscal.

During the month, Maruti India (MSI) posted a marginal growth of 0.18 per cent in its sales at 1,39,440 units. Rival (HMIL) also posted 0.65 growth at 45,803 units.

Similarly, homegrown utility vehicles also saw 0.88 per cent rise in its sales at 23,864 units last month.

In passenger cars segment, MSI's sales stood at 1,01,865 units, down 4.12 per cent. HMIL's was also down 1.58 per cent at 35,439 units last month. Cars India, however, saw its grow 51.67 per cent to 14,383 units.

In the two-wheeler segment, SIAM said total sales in January were down 5.18 per cent to 15,97,572 units compared to 16,84,761 units in the year-ago month.

Motorcycle sales last month declined 2.55 per cent to 10,27,810 units as against 10,54,757 units in the same month a year ago.

Hero MotoCorp's bike sales last month was down 4.95 per cent at 5,16,451 units. Rival Bajaj Auto, however, posted growth of 24.67 per cent at 2,03,358 units last month. Motorcycle and India's bike sales stood at 1,28,525 units, down 24.19 per cent.

Total sales last month declined by 10.21 per cent at 4,97,169 units as against 5,53,695 units in January last year, SIAM said.

HMSI's sales were at 2,72,170 units, down 14.77 per cent. Chennai-based also saw its scooter sales dip by 0.41 per cent at 83,794 units.

Motorycle India, however, witnessed a 60.28 per cent jump in it scooter sales at 61,348 units last month.

SIAM said sales of commercial vehicles were up 2.21 per cent to 87,591 units in January.

Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 4.68 per cent to 20,19,331 units from 21,18,465 units in January 2018, it added.

