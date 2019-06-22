JUST IN
IIMC entrance written exam results declared

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Saturday declared the results of the written examinations held for various post-graduate diploma courses to be offered in academic session 2019-20, officials said.

A total of 1,365 candidates out of 5,839 applicants have been declared successful in the written test, the IIMC said.

There are a total of 476 seats on offer across eight post-graduate diploma course at campuses in New Delhi, Dhenkanal, Aizawl, Jammu, Amravati and Kottayam, for which the admission is granted through a national-level entrance examination comprising a written test, a group discussion and an interview, officials said.

"Group-discussion and interviews will be held between July 1-5 in New Delhi for PG diploma courses in English Journalism, Hindi Journalism, Urdu Journalism, Radio & TV Journalism and Advertising & Public Relations," the IIMC said in a statement.

Group discussion and interviews for PG diploma in Odia, Marathi and Malayalam will be held in Dhenkanal (Odisha), Amravati (Maharashtra), and Kottayam (Kerala) respectively on the dates notified by the regional centres, it said.

The final results will be declared around July 15 and the academic session would begin on July 29, the statement said.

First Published: Sat, June 22 2019. 22:50 IST

