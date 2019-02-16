Thousands join final journey of slain CRPF soldier in Agra village

Thousands of people joined the final journey of CRPF soldier Kaushal Kumar Rawat, who was killed in a terrorist attack in district in Jammu and Kashmir, in an village on Saturday.

members, government officials, politicians and the general public joined the procession, which began at 9 am in Karhai village.

Rawat's daughter Apoorva, who works for a private company in Delhi, and his other members hoped his sacrifice would not go waste. They hoped would get a fitting reply from following the attack.

Members of the have offered land in the village for a memorial for Rawat.

for Animal Husbandry S P Singh Baghel represented the at the procession.

The government has announced Rs 25 lakh each and a job to one family member of the 12 CRPF personnel from the state killed in the attack carried out by Pakistan-based terrorist group on February 14. Forty CRPF jawans were killed in the attack.

Rawat was posted in Siliguri and was transferred to The attack targeted a convoy of CRPF jawans when they were heading to join duty in

city is observing a 'bandh' to protest the tragedy. Shops and other businesses remained closed and people took out rallies, raising slogans against

