Ethiopian army chief, regional president killed in unrest: PM's office

was shot dead by his just hours after an attempted coup in state left the and another top dead, a for Prime Minister said Sunday.

told journalists a "hit squad" led by Amhara's security burst into a meeting on Saturday and another top

The men were "gravely injured in the attack and later died of their wounds," she said.

"Several hours later in what seems like a co-ordinated attack, the of the staff of the Seare Mekonnen was killed in his home by his "



Also shot dead was a retired general who had been visiting him, Billene added.

The has been apprehended while Asaminew is still on the loose, sources said.

Analysts said the incident showed the seriousness of the political crisis in Ethiopia, where efforts by Abiy to loosen the iron-fisted grip of his predecessors and push through reforms has unleashed a wave of unrest.

"These tragic incidents unfortunately demonstrate the depth of Ethiopia's political crisis," said

"It is now critical that actors across the country do not worsen the instability by reacting violently or trying to exploit this unfolding situation for their own political ends," the expert said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)