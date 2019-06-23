Sony India expects up to 15 pc sales growth this year

India is eyeing sales growth of 10-15 per cent this fiscal, snapping two years of de-growth, led by its premium TV range, and cameras, a top said.

India expects contribution from segments such as and to rise. The company's revenue at present is mainly led by the TV category.

"I am expecting a growth of 10 to 15 per cent this year considering all the categories. If we are able to deliver that, then we would be in a very good spot," India told in an interview.

According to him, there is a "positivity in the market" being seen after a long time.

Presently, gets around 65 per cent revenue from the TV segment, 15 per cent from audio, 10 per cent from camera and rest 10 per cent from other verticals.

"Two years back, contribution of TV was 80 per cent," he said, adding, "We are making a shift and balanced portfolio in the country, which is profitable and driving the growth of the industry."



The company is quite encouraged by the sales of its premium range of TV panels and headphones (both normal and wireless) and products.

In the TV market, is now focusing on the premium segment, which brings higher margins.

Asked whether Sony TV sales in the mass market have been impacted due to aggressive pricing and competition from new entrants, Nayyar said, "Yes, they came and the price was driven down. It definitely impacted us (in 32-inch segment)."



"It did impact our sales but now I am stabilised to a new level, which is good for us. We have repositioned our products," said Nayyar.

is also expecting good growth from its audio products, which comprises sound bars, party speakers and headphones, and would expand its portfolio further in the segment.

"Overall headphone is growing by 30 to 40 per cent and our market share is also 30 per cent. We have big plans for the headphone segment because we are established as a in the market," he said.

Sony is also betting big on cameras, and claims to be the with 45 per cent market share.

"This category (digital imaging) has shown a growth of 250 to 300 per cent growth from last year," he said, adding, "In near future, we would give more surprises to this industry."



According to reports, Sony India posted sales of around Rs 7,000 crore in 2017-18, which was lower than Rs 7,181 crore a year ago and Rs 8,073.33 crore in 2015-16. It had posted a peak revenue of Rs 11,010.3 crore in 2014-15.

Sony India is yet to file its annual results for 2018-19.

