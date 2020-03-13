JUST IN
You are here: Home » International » News » Others

Luxury brands quietly sourcing Indian embroiderers for their goods
Business Standard

Europe, not China, now the 'epicentre' of coronavirus pandemic: WHO chief

Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said

AFP | PTI  |  Geneva 

coronavirus
FILE PHOTO: A worker from a Servpro disaster recovery team wearing a protective suit and respirator adjusts his mask before entering the Life Care Center in Kirkland | Photo: AP/PTI

The World Health Organization warned Friday that Europe was now the "epicentre" for the global coronavirus pandemic and reporting more daily cases than China did at the height of its outbreak.

"Europe has now become the epicentre of the pandemic," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a virtual press conference, describing the more than 5,000 deaths worldwide as "a tragic milestone".
First Published: Fri, March 13 2020. 21:56 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU