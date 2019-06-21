'Riverdale' season four to have Luke Perry tribute episode

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of American drama series "Riverdale", has confirmed that an episode of season four will pay tribute to the

Perry passed away in March at the age of 52 a week after he suffered a massive stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks.

He essayed the role of Archie's father in the teen drama.

Aguirre- wrote on Twitter, "Probably the most important episode of # we'll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honour Luke & Fred."



Aguirre- had previously said that the series will acknowledge Perry's passing in the narrative of the show.

"Riverdale" airs on in

