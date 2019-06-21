'Riverdale' season four to have Luke Perry tribute episode

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of American drama series "Riverdale", has confirmed that an episode of season four will pay tribute to the actor Luke Perry.
Perry passed away in March at the age of 52 a week after he suffered a massive stroke at his home in Sherman Oaks.
He essayed the role of Archie's father Fred Andrews in the teen drama.
Aguirre-Sacasa wrote on Twitter, "Probably the most important episode of #Riverdale we'll do this year, if not ever. A tribute to our fallen friend. Thankful for this opportunity to honour Luke & Fred."
Aguirre-Sacasa had previously said that the series will acknowledge Perry's passing in the narrative of the show.
"Riverdale" airs on Netflix in India.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU