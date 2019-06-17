Ex-advisor to Planning Commission writes to PM backing proposed free metro rides to women

Renuka Viswanathan, former to the erstwhile Planning Commission, has written to Modi, advocating the government's proposed free metro rides for women.

Vishwanathan's letter came days after former Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) chief E Sreedharan wrote to the prime minister, requesting him not to agree to the proposal as it would set "an alarming precedence".

In her letter, Viswanathan said she was impressed by the government's free-ride proposal for its simplicity and administrative efficiency.

"No additional paper work or needs to be spent to identify women beneficiaries and there is very little scope for misuse of the scheme by ineligible persons.

"I trust that the central government will recognise and appreciate the many merits of this proposal and support it in all respects," she said in the letter.

Viswanathan, who is also the former to the Centre in the Cabinet Secretariat, had contested the 2018 polls on an (AAP) ticket.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)