Experts share experience on women-led conservation projects

Seventy women environmentalists from 11 countries converged in the city to share their experience on women's participation in conservation projects.

The ongoing 'Fourth Women in Nature Network (WiNN)' event, being held in for the first time, provided opportunities to environmentalists for sharing the lessons learned from such conservation projects in and around the world, WiNN's founding member, Leanne E Alonso, told on Thursday.

"The objectives of the event are to link women working on the management of natural resources at a global level, to support women who are just starting to enter the environmental field and to create a global learning network," she said.

Alonso hoped that this event will provide ideas and connections that will help the participants become leaders in their communities and create conditions for the future generation of environmental leaders.

The conclave has been organised by WiNN in partnership with Aaaryank, an organisation, district administration, police and Forest Department



Speakers and panelists from India, along with women from other countries, including Argentina, Bhutan, Guyana, Nepal, Vietnam, Myanmar, Mexico, and the US are participating in the programme.

WiNN's and Green winner, Purnima Barman, said that without participation of women, conservation will be a difficult task and the role of women should be strengthened in conservation efforts.

Barman spearheads a community programme to conserve the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork (GAS) in three villages of Assam's district by raising the 'Hargila Army' of women who are leading the way to conserve an endangered bird and to strengthen their leadership in the community.

More than 50 of these rural women conservationists also attended the four-day event which ended on Thursday.

