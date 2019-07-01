Extend quota benefit to border residents of Arunachal: BJP MP

A BJP MP on Monday demanded that the government should provide reservation to people living in border areas of Arunachal Pradesh on lines of the legislation for Jammu and Kashmir.

Participating in a debate in Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Arunachal East Tapir Gao said that to provide equal facilities and opportunities to people living in border areas of Arunachal Pradesh, the government should introduce a legislation similar to the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

The Lok Sabha on June 28 cleared the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, to replace an ordinance issued by the previous government.

The Bill once passed by Parliament will amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 to bring the persons residing in areas adjoining the international border (IB) within the ambit of reservation, on a par with those living in areas adjoining the Actual Line of Control (ALoC).

The people living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu and Kashmir were not included in the ambit of the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004 and Rules, 2005.

The rules provided for reservation in direct recruitment, promotions and admission in different professional courses to various categories, including the residents of areas adjoining the ALoC. Thus, those living in areas adjoining the IB in Jammu and Kashmir were not getting these benefits for a long time.

Due to continuous cross-border tensions, persons living along the IB suffer from socio-economic and educational backwardness.

Shelling from across the border often compels these residents to move to safer places, which adversely impacts their education as schools and colleges remain closed for long periods.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)