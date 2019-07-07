Extremely heavy rainfall predicted for Himachal

Many parts of Himachal Pradesh received light to moderate rainfall in the past 24 hours, with the meteorological department forecasting extremely heavy rainfall on Monday.

The highest downpour in the state was in Kasauli at 73 mm, followed by Renuka (51 mm), Nahan (49 mm), Baijnath and Sujanpur Tira (36 mm each), Paonta Sahib (35 mm), Palampur (31 mm), Salooni (23 mm), Dalhousie (30 mm), the department said.

Shimla received 16 mm of rain, followed by Joginder Nagar and Sangarah (15 mm), Gaggal and Dharampur (14 mm), Chamba (12 mm), Kotkhai and Bharmour (10 mm each), Sundernagar (9 mm), Kharapathar (2 mm) and Kufri and Chamba (1 mm), an official said.

The Meteorological Centre, Shimla, has forecast rains in the plains as well as low and middle hills, and snowfall in the high hills from Monday till Friday



It has issued an 'orange' warning for extremely-heavy rains on Monday and 'yellow' warning for heavy rains on Tuesday.

The Met office issues colour-coded warnings to alert people ahead of severe or hazardous that has the potential to cause damage, widespread disruption or danger to life.

Orange is for conditions that have the capacity to impact significantly, while yellow, the least dangerous of all the weather warnings, indicates the possibility of severe weather.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 38 degrees Celsius and the lowest in Keylong at 10.2 degrees Celsius, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)