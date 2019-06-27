EY Announces Radha Gurusamy of Technosoft Corp. as Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 in Michigan and Northwest Ohio

/ -- Radha joins ranks of unstoppable entrepreneurs in Spirit of Entrepreneurship



EY announced that Founder and CEO Radha Gurusamy of Technosoft Corporation received the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 Award in the Spirit of Entrepreneurship category in Michigan and Northwest Ohio. The award recognizes entrepreneurs who are excelling in areas such as innovation, financial performance and personal commitment to their businesses and communities, while also transforming the world. Radha was selected by an independent panel of judges, and the award was presented at a special gala event on June 18 in Detroit.

(Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/930082/Radha_Gurusamy_Entrepreneur_Of_The_Year.jpg )



"I am so grateful for this prestigious award," said Radha Gurusamy, Founder and CEO of Technosoft. "I consider this a team award for Technosoft. We have the best talent in the industry and my people go beyond to satisfy customers."Technosoft helps enterprise companies accelerate their digital transformation journeys. The company operates Digital Innovation Labs in Bangalore and Southfield, Michigan. Technosoft partners with its clients to develop breakthrough solutions leveraging technologies such as virtual reality, artificial intelligence, IoT, robotic process automation, advanced analytics, autonomous vehicle research, and voice technologies.

As a Michigan and Northwest Ohio award winner, Radha is now eligible for consideration for the Entrepreneur Of The Year 2019 National Awards. Award winners in several national categories, as well as the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Overall Award winner, will be announced at the Entrepreneur Of The Year National Awards gala in Palm Springs, California, on November 16, 2019. The awards are the culminating event of the Strategic Growth Forum, the nation's most prestigious gathering of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Technosoft Corporation



Technosoft combines strategy, technology and creativity to help companies accelerate their digital transformation journeys. We help our customers gain insights from data that others can't see and we provide bold ideas for innovation. Technosoft offers solutions for digital transformation, data science, robotic process automation, artificial intelligence, blockchain, cloud computing, application lifecycle management, quality assurance and testing, CRM-ERP (Salesforce, SAP, Oracle), and IT infrastructure management. Technosoft has extensive domain knowledge of banking and financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail, and high tech. Headquartered in Southfield, Michigan, Technosoft has 4,400+ global employees and is trusted by more than 35+ Fortune 1000 customers in North America and India. Learn more at http://www.technosoftcorp.com.

