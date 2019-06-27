Fare fixed for heli services during upcoming annual pilgrimages in J-K's Kishtwar

Authorities in Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir Thursday finalised the fare for heli services during the annual pilgrimage to Machail Mata and Hudh Mata shrines, scheduled to begin next month.

Deputy Commissioner Kishtwar Angrez Singh Rana said the heli services would facilitate the pilgrims to pay obeisance at the shrines and would also help in relief and rescue operations incase of any emergency.

"The fares have been finalised for the heli services during the Shri Machail Mata and Hudh Mata Yatras wherein Messrs Aryan Aviation Prviate Limited and Heritage Aviation Private Limited are the two companies which managed to bag the contract for flying the pilgrims," Rana said.

He said the allotment of contract for providing helicopter services to Shri Machail Mata Yatra would be from July 25 to September 5 and Hudh Mata in Dacchan from July 3 to 10.

Lakhs of devotees from across the country pay obeisance at the two shrines in the hilly district.

"This year, the airfare for Machail Yatra has been fixed at Rs 2,270 from Gulabgarh to Machail, Rs 4,000 from Kishtwar to Gulabgarh, besides the airfare for Shri Hudh Mata Yatra has been fixed at Rs 2,200 from Kishtwar to Sounder and Rs 2,200 from Sounder to Kaikoot," Rana said.

He said the fare rate is for a one-way journey per passenger, inclusive of taxes, and also including for children above two to 12 years of age, while below two years children will not be charged.

The deputy commissioner said 60 per cent tickets are earmarked through online booking and the rest 40 per cent would be booked on spot at Kishtwar, Gulabgarh and Sounder.

"The heli services will facilitate the pilgrims including elderly, children and even sick people to pay obeisance and it will also help in relief and rescue operations in case of any emergency," Rana said.

