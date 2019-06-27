Justice PK Saikia sworn-in as Arunachal Lokayukta chief

Arunachal Pradesh government on Thursday constituted the state Lokayukta, headed by former Gauhati High Court judge P K Saikia as its chairperson.

Governor Brig (Retd) Dr B D Mishra administered the oath of office to Justice Saikia at a function held in the Raj Bhavan here.

Retired IAS officer Yeshi Tsering also took oath as the member of the Lokayukta in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, other ministers and officials.

Incumbent and former chief ministers, ministers, MLAs, government officials and even NGOs come under the purview of the Lokayukta in the state, officials said.

Arunachal Pradesh assembly had on March 4, 2014 passed the Lokayukta Bill to pave way for establishing the anti- corruption ombudsman in the state.

