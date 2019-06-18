Your Facebook posts may help diagnose diabetes, anxiety, depression: Study

Your posts may help identify conditions such as diabetes, anxiety, and psychosis, say scientists who suggests that language on posts with patient consent could be monitored just like physical symptoms.

Using an automated data collection technique, the researchers from and in the US analysed the entire post history of nearly 1,000 patients who agreed to have their electronic medical record data linked to their profiles.

The researchers then built three models to analyse their predictive power for the patients: one model only analysing post language, another that used demographics such as age and sex, and the last that combined the two datasets.

Looking into 21 different conditions, researchers found that all 21 were predictable from Facebook alone. In fact, 10 of the conditions were better predicted through the use Facebook data instead of demographic information.

"This work is early, but our hope is that the insights gleaned from these posts could be used to better inform patients and providers about their health," said Raina Merchant, an at

"As posts are often about someone's lifestyle choices and experiences or how they're feeling, this information could provide additional information about management and exacerbation," Merchant said.

Some of data that was found to be more predictive than demographic data seemed intuitive.

For example, "drink" and "bottle" were shown to be more predictive of However, others were not as easy.

For example, the people that most often mentioned religious language like "God" or "pray" in their posts were 15 times more likely to have than those who used these terms the least.

Additionally, words expressing hostility -- like "dumb" and some expletives -- served as indicators of and

"Our digital language captures powerful aspects of our lives that are likely quite different from what is captured through traditional medical data," said Andrew Schwartz, an at

"Many studies have now shown a link between language patterns and specific disease, such as language predictive of or language that gives insights into whether someone is living with cancer," said Schwartz.

"However, by looking across many medical conditions, we get a view of how conditions relate to each other, which can enable new applications of AI for medicine," he said.

Last year, many members of this research team were able to show that analysis of Facebook posts could predict a diagnosis of as much as three months earlier than a diagnosis in the clinic.

This work builds on the study and shows that there may be potential for developing an opt-in system for patients that could analyse their posts and provide extra information for clinicians to refine care delivery.

Merchant said that it is tough to predict how widespread such a system would be, but it "could be valuable" for patients who use social media frequently.

"For instance, if someone is trying to lose weight and needs help understanding their and exercise regimens, having a provider review their might give them more insight into their usual patterns in order to help improve them," Merchant said.