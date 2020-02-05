Facebook, SIAM joins hands to offer digital experience on auto expo

and industry body SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) have collaborated to offer digital experience around the Auto Expo.

The partnership will entail regular programming on AutoExpo2020's and handles with a special emphasis on FB and IG 'Lives', covering latest news and events from the venue.

Besides, creators and influencers from the auto industry will also showcase their top moments to connect with enthusiasts from across the country.

Visitors at the Auto Expo - which will be open to public from February 7-12 can visit dedicated booths to enjoy augmented/virtual reality experiences.

and are platforms where people pursue and share their passions, Facebook India Vertical Head - Tech, Telecom and Automotive Prasanjeet Dutta Baruah said.

"We partner with brands from across industries, including auto, to help forge meaningful connections between businesses and their audiences so they can engage in the most relevant way, and achieve measurable business results," he added.