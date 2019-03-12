Family members of 3 persons killed during PRC agitation demand

The family members of the three persons killed during the Permanent Resident Certificate (PRC) agitation here last month have demanded the immediate arrest of those involved in the firing.

Risso Kiagung, brother of who was killed in the firing, told a press conference here on Monday that the next of kin of the deceased have submitted a memorandum to (Retd) Dr B D Mishra demanding the arrest of those involved in the firing and to hand them over to the affected families.

Their other demands include, declaration of the deceased as "martyrs", erection of their statues, declaration of the spot where the body of was buried, as "Martyr ground" and declaring February 22 as a state holiday every year in honour of Tari.

They also demanded immediate suspension of Capital of Police.

Though the had announced ex-gratia of Rs 20 lakh each to the next of kin of the deceased, the family members have rejected it saying, that they only seek justice for the victims.

"We have refused to accept the ex-gratia as money cannot bring back the lives lost in the incident. We dont need anything but justice for the victims who have lost their lives for the cause of the people," the family members said.

"The BJP government in the state should not mix politics with bloodshed ... We dont want to take any harsh decision by calling bandhs which will affect the common people but want peace and development for the people for which we did not want to revive the issue despite public support," they said.

The announcement of the to grant PRC to six non-Arunachalee communities residing in Changlang and Namsai districts since decades had evoked strong reaction among the indigenous tribal populations of the state last month.

was killed near civil secretariat here on February 22, while Biki Ruja and Tsering Wangdi were shot dead on February 24 when a mob tried to set ablaze the private residence of at ESS Sector here.

