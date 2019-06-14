FAW outbreak 'more or less' contained in Mizoram: Agri min

The Fall Army Worm (FAW) outbreak in Mizoram, affecting cultivation in the state, has been "more or less" contained, C Lalrinsanga said Friday.

The had provided assistance to the cultivators by distributing bio-pesticide, bio-agents and pesticides free of cost to deal with the FAW outbreak, he said in the Assembly.

The FAW outbreak was reported in the state since early April.

The said this in a written reply to a question from Vanlalhlana of the (ZPM) and Vanlaltanpuia of the ruling Mizo (MNF).

The had constituted a sub-committee on the incidence of FAW, and a Rapid Response Team to take measures to mitigate the loss of crops caused by the pest, he said.

The Centre was asked to provide assistance to the farmers under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and (NFSM), he said.

Coordinated efforts were made with local NGOs in combating the crop loss, caused by the lepidopteran pest that feeds on multiple plants.

The FAW outbreak had affected cultivation in 1,747.9 hectares in 122 villages of the state, the had earlier said.

