FAW outbreak 'more or less' contained in Mizoram: Agri min

The Fall Army Worm (FAW) outbreak in Mizoram, affecting maize cultivation in the state, has been "more or less" contained, state Agriculture Minister C Lalrinsanga said Friday.
The state government had provided assistance to the maize cultivators by distributing bio-pesticide, bio-agents and pesticides free of cost to deal with the FAW outbreak, he said in the Assembly.
The FAW outbreak was reported in the state since early April.
The minister said this in a written reply to a question from Vanlalhlana of the Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) and Vanlaltanpuia of the ruling Mizo National Front (MNF).
The state government had constituted a sub-committee on the incidence of FAW, and a Rapid Response Team to take measures to mitigate the loss of crops caused by the pest, he said.
The Centre was asked to provide assistance to the farmers under Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (RKVY) and National Food Security Mission (NFSM), he said.
Coordinated efforts were made with local NGOs in combating the crop loss, caused by the lepidopteran pest that feeds on multiple plants.
The FAW outbreak had affected maize cultivation in 1,747.9 hectares in 122 villages of the state, the minister had earlier said.
