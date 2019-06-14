US says Iran removed unexploded mine from oil tanker

The on Friday released a video it said showed Iran's Revolutionary removing an unexploded limpet mine from one of the targeted near the Strait of Hormuz, suggesting the Islamic Republic sought to remove evidence of its involvement from the scene.

The US Navy rushed to assist the stricken vessels in the off the coast of Iran, including one that was set ablaze Thursday by an explosion. The ships' operators offered no immediate explanation on who or what caused the damage against the Norwegian-owned and the Japanese-owned

Each was loaded with petroleum products, and the Front Altair burned for hours, sending up a column of thick, black smoke.

has denied being involved in the attack, calling it an "unfounded claim" in the US' "Iranophobic campaign." However, previously used mines against in 1987 and 1988 in the "Tanker War," when the U.S. Navy escorted ships through the region.

The black-and-white footage, as well as still photographs released by the U.S. military's Central Command, appeared to show the limpet mine on the

A Revolutionary patrol boat pulled alongside the ship and removed the mine, Capt. said.

"The US and the international community stand ready to defend our interests, including the freedom of navigation," Urban said. "The has no interest in engaging in a new conflict in the However, we will defend our interests." earlier denied involvement via a statement from its mission to the

"The US economic war and terrorism against the Iranian people as well as its massive military presence in the region have been and continue to be the main sources of insecurity and instability in the wider region and the most significant threat to its peace and security," the statement said.

The suspected attacks occurred at dawn Thursday about 40 kilometers (25 miles) off the southern coast of Iran. The Front Altair, loaded with the flammable hydrocarbon mixture naphtha from the United Arab Emirates, radioed for help as it caught fire. A short time later, the Kokuka Courageous, loaded with methanol from and Qatar, also called for help.

The US Navy sent a destroyer, the USS Bainbridge, to assist, said Joshua Frey, a 5th Fleet He described the ships as being hit in a "reported attack," without elaborating.

Thursday's attack resembled that of an attack in May targeting four off the nearby US officials similarly accused Iran of targeting the ships with limpet mines, which are magnetic and attach to the hulls of a ship. The mines disable, but don't sink, a vessel.

US earlier told journalists the US assessment of Iran's involvement was based in part on intelligence, as well as the expertise needed for the operation.

It was also based on recent incidents in the region that the US also blamed on Iran, including the use of limpet mines in the Fujairah attack, he said. He also tied Iran to a drone attack by Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels on a crucial Saudi around the same time.

"Taken as a whole, these unprovoked attacks present a clear threat to international peace and security, a blatant assault on the freedom of navigation and an unacceptable campaign of escalating tension by Iran," Pompeo said. He didn't elaborate and took no questions.

Iran denied being involved in the attacks last month and its questioned the timing of Thursday's incidents, given that Japanese was meeting Ayatollah in

Pompeo noted that Abe had asked Iran to enter into talks with but "rejected" the overture.

"The supreme leader's government then insulted by attacking a Japanese-owned just outside Iranian waters, threatening the lives of the entire crew, creating a maritime emergency," Pompeo added.

At the United Nations, the held closed consultations on the tanker incidents late Thursday at the request of the but took no action.

Tensions have escalated in the Mideast as Iran appears poised to break the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, an accord that repudiated last year.

In the deal, agreed to limit its enrichment of uranium in exchange for the lifting of crippling sanctions. Now, Iran is threatening to resume enriching uranium closer to weapons-grade levels if European nations don't offer it new terms to the deal by July 7.

Already, Iran says it quadrupled its production of low-enriched uranium. Meanwhile, US sanctions have cut off opportunities for Iran to trade its excess uranium and heavy water abroad, putting Tehran on course to violate terms of the nuclear deal regardless.

Meanwhile, said early Friday its military intercepted five drones launched by Yemen's Houthi rebels targeting the kingdom, including the Abha regional airport. The kingdom said a similar attack Wednesday on the wounded 26 people.

