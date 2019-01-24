Fed up with eve-teasing, girl ends life

Upset over being repeatedly eve-teased by two boys, a 16-year-old girl ended her life at her house in district of Maharashtra, police said on Thursday.

The deceased, Swati Rathod, resident of Bhrahmnath Tanda near Upali village in Vadwani taluka, was studying in Class IX, police said.

"Two boys used to regularly tease her. Fed up with the humiliation, the girl consumed poison at her house on January 18. The minor was admitted to civil hospital, where she died during treatment on Tuesday," a said.

The girl's father filed a complaint against the accused, following which a case was registered against the duo, police said.

