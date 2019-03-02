2 IIT KGP students killed, 1 injured in road accident

Two students of IIT were killed and another one was critically injured after the motorbike carrying them collided head-on with a vehicle in West district, police said on Saturday.

The incident happened at town on Friday midnight, the police said.

The students, identified as Abhinav, Harshit and Bhabani, were travelling on a motorbike when it collided head-on with a heavy vehicle, an of local police station said.

While Abhinav and Harshit were declared brought dead at two local hospitals, Bhabani was referred to a hospital in Kolkata, the said, adding, his condition is stated to be serious.

While Abhinab and Harshit hailed from and respectively, Bhabani's home is in Rajasthan, the said.

An investigation has been initiated and efforts are on to trace the killer vehicle, the said.

