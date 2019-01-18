Nine of family get life term for murdering woman

A local court Friday sentenced nine members of a family including two women in connection with a 2013 murder case related to in district.

Additional District and Session Judge-II, Pawan Kumar sentenced them to life imprisonment under various Sections of the IPC including 302 (murder) and 149 (unlawful assembly).

The court also slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each.

The convicts will have to serve six months of additional imprisonment if they failed to pay the fine.

On the night of December 13, 2013, a group of people barged into the house of in Machdiha village under station area, branded her a witch and beat her to death.

After assaulting her family members who tried to save her, they stuffed the body in a sack and took it away. It was recovered later.

The convicts were identified as four brothers Madan Rai, Sanat Rai, and and their sister Lukho Devi, Fudan's wife Hirani Devi, and three others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)