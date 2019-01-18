WhatsApp chat on poll between two bureaucrats goes viral

A chat between district and her deputy, in which the former purportedly asked the latter to ensure the BJP's victory in an assembly seat here, has gone viral on platforms.

Police have registered a case against an unidentified person after the controversial text messages between and her deputy went viral, an said.

The incident prompted the ruling to declare that it would seek re-polling in the Jaitpur constituency, which it lost in the November 28 assembly polls.

Tiwari has lodged a complaint with the station here, alleging the messages in question were "fake".

Acting on the complaint, the unidentified accused has been booked.

"The unidentified accused was booked under IT Act on Wednesday on the complaint of Tiwari and investigations are underway," of police (ASP) said.

The screen shots of messages showed Shrivastava purportedly asking Tiwari to help the BJP win elections from Jaitpur when it was trailing hours before the result was announced on December 11.

The collector's purported message reads that if Tiwari helps the BJP, she would be paid back with the post of Sub- (SDM).

"We are going to write to to remove the collector and hold a re-poll in Jaitpur," district senior and former MLA told reporters Friday.

"We want re-poll in Jaitpur. The incident is very serious," he added.

Shrivastava was not available for comments despite repeated phone calls.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)