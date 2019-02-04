Modi govt playing with fire in Bengal: Shatrughan Sinha

on Monday fired a fresh salvo at the government, accusing it of playing with fire by targeting West Bengal Chief Minister whom he called a tried and tested

The also rued that the party in power at the Centre has almost lost its credibility and people are not accepting anything we are saying, a day after Banerjee sat on a dharna in Kolkata in protest against visit of a team of officials to question the in connection with a corruption case.

Sirji, what is happening. Why are we playing with fire through the much-maligned, disgraced and condemned government institutions, that too when elections are around the corner, Sinha, who had recently annoyed his party by addressing an opposition rally organized by Banerjee at Kolkata, tweeted.

By targeting the tried and tested with impeccable image, Bengal Tigress @MamataOfficial the lady who is identified with hawai chappal and cotton saris. We have almost lost our credibility and people are not accepting whatever we are saying. Let us not get into knee-jerk panic action reaction, Sinha added in an another tweet.

For quite some time, Sinha has been criticizing the leadership of Modi and calling it a one man army and two man show.

He has also indicated that if denied a ticket by the BJP, he was ready to seek re-election from Patna Sahib as a nominee of another party with the cryptic remark location would be same, situation may be different.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)