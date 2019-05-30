Fintech market in India to touch USD 31 billion in 2020

Fintech market in is likely to expand to USD 31 billion in 2020, Aayog said Thursday.

Speaking at an event here he further said is one of the fastest growing fintech markets globally.

is the only country in the world with over a billion mobile connections and biometrics, providing enough scope for penetration of fintech technology, Kant said.

"The Indian fintech ecosystem is the third largest in the globe. USD 6 billion investments have already happened in fintech market in the country in the last 3-4 years.

"Fintech market in India is likely to expand to USD 31 billion in 2020," Kant said at the event organised by industry body

He also said the government has played key role in building fintech startups in the country.

Noting that unlike where all data is owned by Alibaba, and the US where data is owned by and Facebook, Kant said, data in India is owned by the government.

