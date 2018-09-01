FIR against Vadra, Hooda over Gurgaon land deal

Sonia Gandhi's son-in- and former were booked Saturday by Police for alleged irregularities in a land deal.

An FIR against Vadra, and two companies -- DLF and -- has been registered at police station in Gurgaon, Manesar Deputy of Police told

"We received a complaint today from one Surinder Sharma, resident of Nuh, in which he alleged irregularities in the land deals," he said.

Earlier in February, and 33 others were chargesheeted by the CBI in a case of alleged corruption in Manesar land deals worth over Rs 1,500 crore.

That chargesheet related to land transactions in Manesar, Naurangpur and Lakhnoula villages of

The had made the land deals a major poll issue in 2014, alleging that Vadra benefited through questionable land use permissions granted by the earlier government in the state led by

In the FIR lodged Saturday, the complainant alleged that Vadra's purchased 3.5 acre of land in Gurgaon's Sector 83 from at a price of Rs 7.50 crore in 2008, when Hooda was and also held the portfolio of

Later, Skylight Hospitality sold this land to realty major DLF for Rs 58 crore, after procuring commercial licence for the development of the colony with Hooda's influence, the complainant alleged.

He also alleged that 350 acres of land was allotted to DLF at Wazirabad in in violation of rules which made the realty major gain Rs 5,000 crore.

The Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government had set up a one-man commission in May 2015 to probe the grant of licences for developing commercial colonies by the in Gurgaon's Sector 83.

The Justice S N Dhingra Commission, formed under the Commissions of Inquiry Act, had examined the licences given by the then for the development of housing societies and commercial complexes in four Guragon villages of Sihi, Shikohpur, and

Vadra and Hooda have now been booked under Sections 420 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 467 (forgery), 468 (forgery for the purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the IPC, and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)