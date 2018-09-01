FIR against Robert Vadra, others in Gurugram land grab case

An FIR has been registered against former Sonia Gandhi's son-in- and four others in an alleged land-grab case in Gurugram that dates back to 2008.

Apart from Vadra, the FIR also named former Bhupinder Hooda, DLF Gurugram, and Onkareshwar Properties, Gurugram.

The FIR stated that Vadra's company, Sky Light Hospitality, allegedly purchased land in various places in Gurugram and sold them at exorbitant prices soon after.

A case has been registered under sections 120-B (Criminal Conspiracy), 420 (Cheating), 467 (Forgery), 468 (Forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and Section 13 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (Criminal Misconduct by a public servant) in station of

Speaking to ANI, Jawahar Yadav, while quoting the complainant, said that Vadra's company had allegedly paid over Rs. 5.5 crore to Onkareshwar Properties to purchase land in Gurugam's Sector 83. However, a cheque for the same has not been deposited till date, he noted.

"One can surmise that there is a scam involved in the manner in which the Change of Lands Use (CLU) permission was obtained. Even when the CLU was done, a statement was released from the then chief minister's office that Vadra was the Surprisingly, an agreement was reached for the sale of this land for Rs 58 crore. This is not a personal fight; this is our collective fight against corruption. The BJP government in the state and centre will not tolerate corruption at any cost," he added.

However, Vadra, in a statement post the development, claimed that the FIR was filed to divert people from the "real issues."

"Election season, increase in ... so let's divert real people's issues with my decade-old issue. What's new," the statement read.

