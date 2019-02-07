Fire breaks out in New Town, two persons suffer burn injuries

Two persons suffered burn injuries and some temporary shops were damaged after a broke out in area early Thursday, Brigade officials said.

The was reported at 4.30 am from action area III of New Town, opposite Shapoorji complex, and four fire tenders were pressed into service.

"The fire fighters completely doused the fire after three hours," they said.

Two persons - one fire fighter and a local - received minor burns, they said.

The cause of the fire was not yet known, officials said.

The locals claimed that 30 temporary shops were gutted and sounds of LPG cylinder explosion were heard by them.

