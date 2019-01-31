All vehicles in Delhi-NCR should be affixed with colour-coded stickers, HSRP by Oct: EPCA

All vehicles in Delhi- should be affixed with colour-coded stickers and High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) by October this year, the Supreme Court-appointed Authority (EPCA) said Thursday.

The colour-coded vehicles would help in identifying vehicles based on their fuel type and hologram-based light blue colour sticker would be used in vehicles using petrol and CNG fuel, while an orange sticker would be put on diesel-run vehicles.

HSRP is a chromium-based hologram applied by hot stamping on the number plates both at the front and back, besides laser-branding of a permanent identification number.

The move aims to fight pollution, especially during the winters when a particular type of vehicle could be banned based on its fuel type.

In a meeting, chaired by EPCA Bhure Lal, with state authorities and members from the (SIAM), the apex body representing all major vehicles and vehicular engine manufacturers in India,he directed all old and new vehicles to affix with colour-coded stickers by October.

"The EPCA would like to get all four states Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and -- to notify the options and time-frame under through they will ensure that all old four-wheelers would get the colour-coded stickers and HSRP," said Sunita Narain, a member of the EPCA.

As many as 76,000 four-wheelers registered in have already been affixed with both HSRP and stickers. There are around 50 lakh four-wheelers in the city that need to go for HSRP and stickers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)