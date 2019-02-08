Fish trader sent to 14 years jail for raping minor

A court here Friday sentenced a to 14 years imprisonment for repeatedly raping a 15-year-old girl two years ago on the pretext of marrying her.

Chinnadurai, 34, was also fined Rs 15,000.

According to the prosecution, the accused, already married, had taken the girl living in the same area to a field where he gave her juice laced with drug and raped her in March 2017.

He promised the girl he would marry her as he had no children for the past eight years after his marriage.

Later, he repeatedly raped her by blackmailing her, and when he came to know she was pregnant, he gave her medicines to abort the foetus, and she suffered abortion, the prosecution said.

The girl's father came to know about this and lodged a complaint at the all-women police station at Vriddhachalam where a case was registered.

sentenced the accused to 14 years imprisonment.

