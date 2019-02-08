Children work in rat-hole coal mines of Meghalaya: NHRC member

A member of the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Friday expressed concern that children are being employed in coal mines of Meghalaya, which was banned by the four years ago.

member Justice P C also urged the authorities to stop to address its impact on environment and for the safety of labourers.

"The tunnels of the mines are called rat-holes because of their small heights. (That is why) children are generally employed in these coal mines," Justice said while addressing a workshop on elimination of bonded labour and child labour system here.

involves digging of narrow horizontal tunnels, usually 3-4 feet high, for workers to enter and extract coal.

The member said it has been observed that water floods those mines resulting in the death of many, as in the case of one in district recently.

He hoped that the authorities have taken steps to address the difficulties being faced by the affected labourers' families.

The state has provided Rs 1 lakh interim relief to the family members of those labourers trapped in the illegal coal mine.

Altogether 15 labourers had been trapped in that flooded mine in December and till now, only one body could be retrieved. Water had gushed into the mine from a nearby river after breaking a wall.

The divers of the and the NDRF had retrieved the body last month using an underwater remotely operated vehicle (ROV).

Though another body was detected by the ROV, it could not be retrieved and has apparently been lost again in the turbid water inside deep into the mine, operation R Susngi said.

At present, the is operating the ROV round the clock while dewatering processes by various agencies is continuing side by side, he said.

The coal mine owner was arrested on December 14, a day after the accident took place. Two more persons allegedly involved in operating the mine are on the run.

