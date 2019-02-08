TN to unveil electronic hardware manufacturing policy soon:OPS

The government would shortly unveil an aimed at making the State a for electronic hardware, deputy O said Friday.

Presenting the budget for the year 2019-20, Panneerselvam, who holds the ministry portfolio, said an Policy 2018 was already unveiled by K Palaniswami.

The will be released shortly that will facilitate making the State a top most for electronic hardware, he said.

said the government would set up a Centre of Excellence for Emerging Technologies under TNeGA (Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency) to harness artificial intelligence, machine learning, block chain, big data and Internet of Things.

For the year 2017-18, he said, total from was at Rs 1,11,179 crore.

said the government has accorded approval to extend State Wide Area Network Phase-II operations and to integrate it with TAMILNET at a cost of Rs 443.64 crore.

He said the government was in the process of implementing BharatNet through which would connect village panchayats through optice fibre.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)