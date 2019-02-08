TN to unveil electronic hardware manufacturing policy soon:OPS

The Tamil Nadu government would shortly unveil an electronics hardware manufacturing policy aimed at making the State a manufacturing hub for electronic hardware, deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam said Friday.
Presenting the budget for the year 2019-20, Panneerselvam, who holds the finance ministry portfolio, said an Information Communication Technology Policy 2018 was already unveiled by Chief Minister K Palaniswami.
The Electronics Hardware Manufacturing Policy will be released shortly that will facilitate making the State a top most manufacturing hub for electronic hardware, he said.
Panneerselvam said the government would set up a Centre of Excellence for Emerging Technologies under TNeGA (Tamil Nadu e-Governance Agency) to harness artificial intelligence, machine learning, block chain, big data and Internet of Things.
For the year 2017-18, he said, total software exports from Tamil Nadu was at Rs 1,11,179 crore.
Panneerselvam said the government has accorded approval to extend Tamil Nadu State Wide Area Network Phase-II operations and to integrate it with TAMILNET at a cost of Rs 443.64 crore.
He said the government was in the process of implementing BharatNet through Tamil Nadu Fibernet Corporation which would connect village panchayats through optice fibre.
