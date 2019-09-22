Five arrested for ATM theft in south Delhi

Five men were arrested for allegedly robbing money from an ATM in south Delhi's Maidangarhi area, police said on Sunday.

Ali Jaan, 32, Akhatar Hussain,47, Amir,22, Shamshaad,21, all residents of Mewat region in Nuh Haryana and Mohammad Waseem ,39, from Chandan Haula here, they said.

On the intervening night of September 14-15, the accused robbed Rs 28.89 lakh from the ATM at Asola after cutting it open by using a gas-cutter.

A trap was laid near Dera Mode to nab the accused, following which Ali Jaan, Amir and Hussain were caught after a brief chase on Saturday morning, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Atul Kumar Thakur said.

Later, Shamshad and Waseem were also arrested, he said.

Rs 2 lakh, three luxury cars used for committing the crime and one country made pistol with 41 live cartridges have been recovered, the DCP added.

Ali Jaan was involved in 11 cases while Hussain and Amir in two cases each. Shamshad was involved in a case of the Arms Act, police said.

