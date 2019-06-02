JUST IN
Five charred to death as autorickshaw hits electric pole in AP

Press Trust of India  |  Visakhapatnam(AP) 

Five people were charred to death and six others including, four children, injured when their autorickshawrammed into an electric pole in Visakhapatnamagency Sunday, police said.

All the five died of electrocution after the overhead cable snapped and fell on the vehicle under the impact of the collision, they said.

The autorickshaw was proceeding to Chintapalle when the driver lost control of the vehicle and rammed it into a roadside electric pole resulting in snapping of the overhead wire.

While five of them were burnt alive some were thrown out of the autorickshaw, they added.

Locals rushed the injured to the nearby primary health care centre, where they were referred to Narsipatnam area hospital.

