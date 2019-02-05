Five committees formed for implementation of PMAGY in J-K

The and Kashmir administration Tuesday constituted five committees for implementing the Adarsh Gram Yojana (PMAGY), an official order said.

PMAGY aims at developing villages with more than 50 per cent of its population belonging to the scheduled castes through convergence of central and state schemes.

The sanction was accorded to the constitution of a state advisory committee, state steering-cum-monitoring committee, state PMAGY convergence committee, district PMAGY convergence committee and village convergence committee, an order issued by the general administration department read.

It said the 15-member state advisory panel would be headed by Khurshid Ahmad Ganai, the advisor to Governor Satya Pal Malik, and and its terms of reference will be to provide overall guidance, address broad policy issues, ensure convergence, monitor implementation and issue supplementary implementation guidelines from time to time.

The will and it's terms of reference include addressing and identifying bottlenecks and proposing remedial measures, the order said.

It further said the 17-member state PMAGY convergence panel would be headed by the Administrative Secretary,

The (planning) would be the at state level to coordinate with Central and state governments and district administration, the order said.

The state PMAGY convergence committee would ensure the funds serve the purpose of filling gaps while saturation in infrastructure and improvement of socio-economic indicators is achieved.

At the district level, the 12-member PGAGY convergence panel will be headed by and it's terms of reference include reviewing the progress of scheme on regular basis.

Headed by the village sarpanch, the eight-member village PMAGY convergence committee will review the progress of scheme on weekly basis and assist the district PMAGY convergence committee in implementation of scheme, the order said.

